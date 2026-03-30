Doug Ghim betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Doug Ghim finished tied for 18th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Ghim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|2024
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|2023
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2022
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2021
|T44
|74-72-72-69
|-1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Ghim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|68-67-75-73
|-1
|13.5
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|74-68-71-67
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T59
|71-69-72-73
|-3
|4.9
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|69-65-74-69
|-3
|5.5
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|60-71-67-66
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|13
|73-63-72-70
|-6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T31
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|--
Ghim's recent performances
- Ghim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
- Ghim has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ghim has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|41
|0.322
|0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.345
|-0.080
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.255
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.045
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.187
|0.057
Ghim's advanced stats and rankings
- Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.322 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim has a -0.345 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
- Ghim has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.