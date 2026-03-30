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54M AGO

Doug Ghim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Doug Ghim of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 21, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Doug Ghim finished tied for 18th at 2-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Ghim at the Valero Texas Open.

    Ghim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1870-70-74-72-2
    2024MC71-76+3
    2023MC73-73+2
    2022MC73-73+2
    2021T4474-72-72-69-1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Ghim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Ghim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4068-67-75-73-113.5
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2674-68-71-67-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5971-69-72-73-34.9
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-68-70-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5569-65-74-69-35.5
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT760-71-67-66-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda Championship1373-63-72-70-6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-68-69-16--

    Ghim's recent performances

    • Ghim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Ghim has an average of 0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.080 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ghim has averaged 0.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ghim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee410.3220.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.345-0.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2550.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.0450.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.1870.057

    Ghim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ghim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.322 (41st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ghim has a -0.345 mark that ranks 127th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 66.18% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ghim has delivered a -0.045 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 92nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.87, and he ranks 94th by breaking par 21.50% of the time.
    • Ghim has earned 40 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 143rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ghim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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