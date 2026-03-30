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46M AGO

Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Erik van Rooyen finished tied for 62nd at 8-over in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for van Rooyen at the Valero Texas Open.

    Van Rooyen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6271-69-77-79+8
    2024MC70-76+2
    2023MC75-75+6
    2021T1471-68-72-71-6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 6-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Van Rooyen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-71+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-71+4--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-72+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-67-74-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-73+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC70-74E--

    Van Rooyen's recent performances

    • Van Rooyen had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
    • Van Rooyen has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Van Rooyen has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee84-0.0030.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.967-0.806
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.272-0.032
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.0780.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-1.164-0.708

    Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.003 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a -0.967 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 61.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
    • Van Rooyen has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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