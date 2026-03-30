Erik van Rooyen betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Erik van Rooyen of South Africa plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Erik van Rooyen finished tied for 62nd at 8-over in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Van Rooyen's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T62
|71-69-77-79
|+8
|2024
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2021
|T14
|71-68-72-71
|-6
At the Valero Texas Open
- In van Rooyen's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 62nd after posting a score of 8-over.
- Van Rooyen's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 14th at 6-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Van Rooyen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-71
|+4
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-67-74
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
Van Rooyen's recent performances
- Van Rooyen had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 48th with a score of 4-under.
- Van Rooyen has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.806 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Van Rooyen has averaged -0.708 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Van Rooyen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|-0.003
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.967
|-0.806
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.272
|-0.032
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.078
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-1.164
|-0.708
Van Rooyen's advanced stats and rankings
- Van Rooyen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.003 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.6 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, van Rooyen sports a -0.967 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 149th with a 61.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, van Rooyen has delivered a 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90.
- Van Rooyen has earned 9 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 178th.
All stats in this article are accurate for van Rooyen as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.