Si Woo Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course for the Valero Texas Open, set for April 2-5, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2023
|T39
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|2022
|T13
|69-72-68-71
|-8
|2021
|T23
|72-72-70-70
|-4
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over through two rounds.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|73-72-68-76
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.559
|0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|5
|0.900
|0.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|39
|0.222
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.522
|-0.511
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|1.159
|0.766
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.900 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
- Kim has earned 640 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.81% ranks 13th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.