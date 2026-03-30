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41M AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Si Woo Kim returns to TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course for the Valero Texas Open, set for April 2-5, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kim's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-74+1
    2023T3969-74-72-70-3
    2022T1369-72-68-71-8
    2021T2372-72-70-70-4

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over through two rounds.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5073-72-68-76+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1371-71-71-70-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3468-72-70-69-525.167
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4567-74-72-65-1015.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-62-66-68-15125.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT268-66-69-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT663-65-66-72-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1169-66-68-67-1067.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT465-67-65-66-19--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-64-69-72-8--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.404 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.511 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.766 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee160.5590.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green50.9000.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green390.2220.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.522-0.511
    Average Strokes Gained: Total181.1590.766

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.559 (16th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.6 yards ranked 120th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.900 mark that ranked fifth on TOUR. He ranked 16th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.522 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 26.39% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 640 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 17th.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 11.81% ranks 13th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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