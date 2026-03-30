Adrien Saddier betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
Adrien Saddier has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Saddier's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Saddier's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|15
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|69-72-69-72
|-2
|5.6
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|68-71-74-69
|-2
|4.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T70
|68-69-66-75
|-10
|2.95
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-72-69
|E
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Saddier's recent performances
- Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of six-under.
- Saddier has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Saddier has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.269
|0.554
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.419
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|108
|-0.143
|-0.210
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|53
|0.204
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|87
|-0.089
|0.015
Saddier's advanced stats and rankings
- Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has a -0.419 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Saddier has delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
- Saddier has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 158th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.