Adrien Saddier betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has a -0.419 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Saddier has delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.