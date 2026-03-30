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48M AGO

Adrien Saddier betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Adrien Saddier of France plays a shot on the 11th hole during the third round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 07, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Adrien Saddier has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Saddier at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Saddier's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Saddier's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT3968-70-68-68-615
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5669-72-69-72-25.6
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6068-71-74-69-24.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT7068-69-66-75-102.95
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-74+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-72-69E--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Saddier's recent performances

    • Saddier's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of six-under.
    • Saddier has an average of 0.554 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Saddier has averaged 0.015 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Saddier's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2690.554
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.419-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green108-0.143-0.210
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.2040.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total87-0.0890.015

    Saddier's advanced stats and rankings

    • Saddier has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.269 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Saddier has a -0.419 mark that ranks 130th on TOUR. He ranks 89th with a 65.97% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Saddier has delivered a 0.204 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 95th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 127th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
    • Saddier has earned 28 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 158th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Saddier as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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