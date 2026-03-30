Alejandro Tosti betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Alejandro Tosti of Argentina reacts after making a hole-in-one on the 17th hole prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2025 at TPC Sawgrass on March 12, 2025 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Alejandro Tosti finished tied for 12th at three-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Tosti's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T12
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|2024
|MC
|75-79
|+10
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Tosti's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of three-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Tosti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T30
|71-68-74-69
|-2
|22
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-78
|+13
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|78-68-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|Barracuda Championship
|MC
|--
|--
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
Tosti's recent performances
- Tosti's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for 30th at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at two-under.
- Tosti has an average of 0.103 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.750 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Tosti has averaged -1.806 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Tosti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.006
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|165
|-1.178
|-0.750
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.335
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|164
|-1.047
|-1.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-2.555
|-1.806
Tosti's advanced stats and rankings
- Tosti posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.006 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.9 yards ranked 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Tosti sported a -1.178 mark that ranked 165th on TOUR. He ranked 163rd with a 57.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Tosti delivered a -1.047 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 164th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21, and he ranked 152nd by breaking par 18.13% of the time.
- Tosti has earned 22 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 164th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tosti as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.