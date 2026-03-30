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John Parry betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    John Parry has not competed at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in the past five years. The tournament runs April 2-5 in San Antonio, Texas, with a purse of $9.8 million.

    Latest odds for Parry at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Parry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4870-68-67-71-49.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT5572-71-69-73+15.200
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT872-65-68-72-1137.688
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6371-70-70-75+24.200
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3569-66-68-75-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-71-71-73-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5667-70-67-70-145.200
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1964-68-69-71-843.000
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1672-71-67-67-7--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT5571-68-68-73E--

    Parry's recent performances

    • Parry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
    • Parry has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Parry has averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Parry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0370.063
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green740.1100.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.058-0.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.039-0.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Total750.128-0.050

    Parry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.110 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Parry has delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
    • Parry has earned 134 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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