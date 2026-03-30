John Parry betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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John Parry of England reacts after a hole in one on the 13th hole during Day Three of The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush Golf Club on July 19, 2025 in Portrush, Northern Ireland. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
John Parry has not competed at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in the past five years. The tournament runs April 2-5 in San Antonio, Texas, with a purse of $9.8 million.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Parry's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Parry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T48
|70-68-67-71
|-4
|9.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|72-71-69-73
|+1
|5.200
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T8
|72-65-68-72
|-11
|37.688
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T63
|71-70-70-75
|+2
|4.200
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|69-66-68-75
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-71-71-73
|-6
|11.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-70-67-70
|-14
|5.200
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|64-68-69-71
|-8
|43.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|72-71-67-67
|-7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T55
|71-68-68-73
|E
|--
Parry's recent performances
- Parry has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 11-under.
- Parry has an average of 0.063 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.108 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Parry has averaged -0.050 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Parry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.037
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.110
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.058
|-0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.039
|-0.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|75
|0.128
|-0.050
Parry's advanced stats and rankings
- Parry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.037 (80th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.2 yards ranks 115th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Parry sports a 0.110 mark that ranks 74th on TOUR. He ranks 18th with a 70.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Parry has delivered a 0.039 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 82nd by breaking par 21.70% of the time.
- Parry has earned 134 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Parry as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.