A.J. Ewart betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Ewart's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Ewart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|75-67
|+2
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|71-72-68-67
|-6
|65.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|72-67-71-70
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T13
|71-64-68-72
|-9
|56.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|69-68-72-68
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|71-69-74-69
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|71-65-67-70
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
Ewart's recent performances
- Ewart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Ewart has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Ewart has averaged 0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.145
|-0.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|95
|-0.051
|0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.104
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.371
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.071
|0.139
Ewart's advanced stats and rankings
- Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a -0.051 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
- Ewart has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (68th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.