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51M AGO

A.J. Ewart betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

A.J. Ewart of Canada plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    A.J. Ewart has not competed in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making his mark in the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for Ewart at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Ewart's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Ewart's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-67+2--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1171-72-68-67-665.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-75+9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2672-67-71-70-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1371-64-68-72-956.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2869-68-72-68-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4971-69-74-69-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4471-65-67-70-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-71+3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-71E--

    Ewart's recent performances

    • Ewart has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
    • Ewart has an average of -0.366 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.017 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Ewart has averaged 0.139 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Ewart's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.145-0.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green95-0.0510.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.104-0.104
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.3710.593
    Average Strokes Gained: Total790.0710.139

    Ewart's advanced stats and rankings

    • Ewart posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.145 (110th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Ewart sported a -0.051 mark that ranked 95th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 69.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Ewart delivered a 0.371 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 106th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.11% of the time.
    • Ewart has earned 181 FedExCup Regular Season points this season (68th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ewart as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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