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Nick Dunlap betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will make his tournament debut at the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Dunlap's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Dunlap's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-67-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-73+5--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressW/D77-74+7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6165-68-77-68-24.4
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT861-67-71-65-24--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC66-76E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4473-67-69-70-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
    • Dunlap has an average of -1.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dunlap has averaged -0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-1.589-1.330
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green670.1390.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.334-0.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.4170.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total148-1.367-0.727

    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.589 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.0 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.139 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 59.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dunlap delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked 162nd by breaking par 17.06% of the time.
    • Dunlap has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 186th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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