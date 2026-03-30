Nick Dunlap betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Nick Dunlap of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will make his tournament debut at the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Dunlap's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Dunlap's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|W/D
|77-74
|+7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T61
|65-68-77-68
|-2
|4.4
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T8
|61-67-71-65
|-24
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|66-76
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|73-67-69-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.
- Dunlap has an average of -1.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dunlap has averaged -0.727 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-1.589
|-1.330
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|67
|0.139
|0.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.334
|-0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.417
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|148
|-1.367
|-0.727
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
- Dunlap posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.589 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 285.0 yards ranked 162nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dunlap sported a 0.139 mark that ranked 67th on TOUR. He ranked 160th with a 59.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dunlap delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.21, and he ranked 162nd by breaking par 17.06% of the time.
- Dunlap has earned 4 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 186th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.