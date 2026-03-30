Nick Dunlap betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Dunlap has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 24-under.

Dunlap has an average of -1.330 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.