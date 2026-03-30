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43M AGO

Webb Simpson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Webb Simpson missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open last year after posting rounds of 73 and 71. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Simpson at the Valero Texas Open.

    Simpson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-71E
    2024T4573-67-75-72-1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Simpson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1868-74-70-68-442.063
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-76+6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5570-69-70-68-35.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2568-65-67-67-15--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2767-69-67-69-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5170-67-71-70-106.333
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT2267-71-69-69-436.500

    Simpson's recent performances

    • Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for eighteenth at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 4-under.
    • He has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Simpson has averaged 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.533-0.385
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.1000.203
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.218-0.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4630.438
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.1880.131

    Simpson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.533 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards shows his more conservative approach off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson has a 0.100 mark. He has hit 60.65% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.08 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.83% of the time.
    • Simpson currently ranks 134th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points earned.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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