Webb Simpson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Webb Simpson of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Webb Simpson missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open last year after posting rounds of 73 and 71. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Simpson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-71
|E
|2024
|T45
|73-67-75-72
|-1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Simpson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Simpson's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 45th at 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Simpson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|68-74-70-68
|-4
|42.063
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|70-69-70-68
|-3
|5.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|68-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|67-69-67-69
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|70-67-71-70
|-10
|6.333
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|67-71-69-69
|-4
|36.500
Simpson's recent performances
- Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for eighteenth at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 4-under.
- He has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Simpson has averaged 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.131 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Simpson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.533
|-0.385
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.100
|0.203
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.218
|-0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.463
|0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.188
|0.131
Simpson's advanced stats and rankings
- Simpson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.533 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards shows his more conservative approach off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Simpson has a 0.100 mark. He has hit 60.65% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Simpson has delivered a 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.08 putts per round, and he has broken par 20.83% of the time.
- Simpson currently ranks 134th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 48 points earned.
All stats in this article are accurate for Simpson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.