Webb Simpson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Simpson's best finish over his last ten appearances was tied for eighteenth at the Valspar Championship, where he finished at 4-under.

He has an average of -0.385 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Simpson has an average of 0.203 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.125 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Simpson has averaged 0.438 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.