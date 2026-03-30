Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Patrick Fishburn finished tied for fifth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Fishburn's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|2024
|MC
|74-73
|+3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Fishburn's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|68-71-72-73
|E
|8.500
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|73-68-69-70
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|71-62-70-65
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T34
|71-68-70-74
|-1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
Fishburn's recent performances
- Fishburn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
- He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fishburn has averaged -0.207 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.331
|-0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|141
|-0.591
|-0.470
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|66
|0.091
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.290
|0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.541
|-0.207
Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings
- Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn has a -0.591 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 17.32% of the time.
- Fishburn has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points (166th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.