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43M AGO

Patrick Fishburn betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Patrick Fishburn of the United States plays a shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Patrick Fishburn finished tied for fifth at 4-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon last year's performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Fishburn at the Valero Texas Open.

    Fishburn's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T570-72-74-68-4
    2024MC74-73+3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Fishburn's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Fishburn's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-71-72-73E8.500
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-73+6--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4073-68-69-70-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-75+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-70-75-3--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3471-62-70-65-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3471-68-70-74-1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--

    Fishburn's recent performances

    • Fishburn's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for 34th with a score of 14-under.
    • He has an average of -0.128 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has an average of -0.470 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fishburn has averaged -0.207 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fishburn's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.331-0.128
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green141-0.591-0.470
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green660.0910.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2900.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.541-0.207

    Fishburn's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fishburn has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.331 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.1 yards ranks 58th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fishburn has a -0.591 mark that ranks 141st on TOUR. He ranks 98th with a 65.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fishburn has delivered a 0.290 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.59, and he ranks 161st by breaking par 17.32% of the time.
    • Fishburn has earned 20 FedExCup Regular Season points (166th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fishburn as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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