Zecheng Dou betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Dou has finished in the top 20 two times over his last nine appearances.

He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.

Dou has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.