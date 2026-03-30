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48M AGO

Zecheng Dou betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Zecheng Dou of the People's Republic of China lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Zecheng Dou of the People's Republic of China lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Zecheng Dou missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Dou at the Valero Texas Open.

    Dou's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC72-73+1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Dou's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Dou's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2166-67-69-70-837.429
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-74+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT5769-71-72-72-43.298
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1772-68-66-70-846.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1372-66-72-63-1157.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4972-69-71-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7366-70-69-77-62.700
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5568-71-71-67-35.500

    Dou's recent performances

    • Dou has finished in the top 20 two times over his last nine appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
    • Dou has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Dou has averaged 0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dou's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.352-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.5120.246
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green230.3120.387
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.0650.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total480.5370.316

    Dou's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.352 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.512 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Dou has earned 160 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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