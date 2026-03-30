Zecheng Dou betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Zecheng Dou of the People's Republic of China lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Zecheng Dou missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open in 2023, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Dou's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Dou's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Dou's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T21
|66-67-69-70
|-8
|37.429
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T57
|69-71-72-72
|-4
|3.298
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|72-68-66-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T13
|72-66-72-63
|-11
|57.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|73
|66-70-69-77
|-6
|2.700
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|68-71-71-67
|-3
|5.500
Dou's recent performances
- Dou has finished in the top 20 two times over his last nine appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
- Dou has an average of -0.320 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.246 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Dou has averaged 0.316 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dou's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.352
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.512
|0.246
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|23
|0.312
|0.387
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.065
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|48
|0.537
|0.316
Dou's advanced stats and rankings
- Dou posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.352 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranked 35th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dou sported a 0.512 mark that ranked 22nd on TOUR. He ranked 75th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dou delivered a 0.065 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.84, and he ranked 72nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Dou has earned 160 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 78th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dou as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.