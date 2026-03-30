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47M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Smith at the Valero Texas Open.

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • This is Smith's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT4469-69-68-69-510.875
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship369-68-72-66-9190.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-73+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-67-68-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1670-70-68-66-1052.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-74-68-13.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4571-68-72-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2271-67-68-69-5--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.5520.668
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3640.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green114-0.175-0.127
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.1630.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Total450.5780.917

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.552 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks twentieth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.364 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 71.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith delivers a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Smith has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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