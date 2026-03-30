Jordan Smith betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Jordan Smith of England plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith returns to the Valero Texas Open, set to tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026. This marks his first appearance at this tournament in the past five years.
At the Valero Texas Open
- This is Smith's first time competing in the Valero Texas Open in the past five years.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T44
|69-69-68-69
|-5
|10.875
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|3
|69-68-72-66
|-9
|190.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|52.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|3.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has finished in the top-twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished third with a score of 9-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.668 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.917 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.552
|0.668
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.364
|0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.175
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.163
|0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.578
|0.917
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.552 (17th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranks twentieth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.364 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks eighth with a 71.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivers a -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 154th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranks 72nd by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Smith has earned 314 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.