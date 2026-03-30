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49M AGO

Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

    Charley Hoffman finished runner-up at the Valero Texas Open in 2021 with a score of 16-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hoffman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-71-1
    2024T6972-70-77-71+2
    2023T2273-69-71-69-6
    2022MC72-74+2
    2021275-66-65-66-16

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-under.
    • Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 16-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.

    Hoffman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-69E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC78-73+9--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC71-73E--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-73+4--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-75+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-70E--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6770-67-69-73-13.6
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC76-73+9--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC67-72-3--

    Hoffman's recent performances

    • Hoffman's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 67th with a score of one-under.
    • He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoffman has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee92-0.053-0.189
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green152-0.707-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green163-0.631-0.882
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.642-0.114
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-2.034-1.642

    Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -0.707 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 16.30% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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