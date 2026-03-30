Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -0.707 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.85% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 16.30% of the time.