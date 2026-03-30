Charley Hoffman betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Charley Hoffman of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Charley Hoffman finished runner-up at the Valero Texas Open in 2021 with a score of 16-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5 at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Hoffman's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|2024
|T69
|72-70-77-71
|+2
|2023
|T22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|2022
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2021
|2
|75-66-65-66
|-16
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hoffman's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of one-under.
- Hoffman's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished second at 16-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at nine-under.
Hoffman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-73
|+9
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-70
|E
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|67
|70-67-69-73
|-1
|3.6
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-73
|+9
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
Hoffman's recent performances
- Hoffman's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished 67th with a score of one-under.
- He has an average of -0.189 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hoffman has an average of -0.457 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoffman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|-0.053
|-0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|152
|-0.707
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|163
|-0.631
|-0.882
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.642
|-0.114
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-2.034
|-1.642
Hoffman's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoffman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.053 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoffman sported a -0.707 mark that ranked 152nd on TOUR. He ranked 144th with a 61.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoffman delivered a -0.642 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 148th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranked 166th by breaking par 16.30% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.