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20M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Mark Hubbard looks to make his first cut at the Valero Texas Open since 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026.

    Latest odds for Hubbard at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hubbard's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC76-68E
    2024T2573-68-71-72-4
    2023MC76-73+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 4-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Hubbard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2369-68-69-71-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC69-74+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6966-75-73-75+13.200
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-78-69-3--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6669-69-72-69-13.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3470-63-66-69-14--

    Hubbard's recent performances

    • Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished at 7-under.
    • He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hubbard has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.466-0.408
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green121-0.2830.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.126-0.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.501-0.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-1.376-0.538

    Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.466 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.283 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 18.11% of the time.
    • Hubbard has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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