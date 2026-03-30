Mark Hubbard betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Mark Hubbard looks to make his first cut at the Valero Texas Open since 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 4-under. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course from April 2-5, 2026.
Hubbard's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-68
|E
|2024
|T25
|73-68-71-72
|-4
|2023
|MC
|76-73
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 25th at 4-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Hubbard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T42
|74-67-73-68
|-6
|6.922
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|69
|66-75-73-75
|+1
|3.200
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-78-69
|-3
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|69-69-72-69
|-1
|3.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|70-63-66-69
|-14
|--
Hubbard's recent performances
- Hubbard's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 23rd at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished at 7-under.
- He has an average of -0.408 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.162 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hubbard has an average of -0.119 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.538 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.466
|-0.408
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|121
|-0.283
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.126
|-0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|136
|-0.501
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-1.376
|-0.538
Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings
- Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.466 (145th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards ranks 142nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a -0.283 mark that ranks 121st on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 62.96% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.501 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 154th by breaking par 18.11% of the time.
- Hubbard has earned 46 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 135th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.