PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
47M AGO

David Lipsky betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

David Lipsky of the United States lines up a putt on the 11th green during the first round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 05, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    David Lipsky missed the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving upon his recent struggles in the Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Lipsky at the Valero Texas Open.

    Lipsky's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-75+4
    2024T5871-74-74-70+1
    2022MC78-72+6

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Lipsky's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Lipsky's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 58th at 1-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Lipsky's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-68+5--
    March 22, 2026Valspar Championship269-65-70-70-10300.000
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT3770-70-72-69-710.578
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-73+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1871-65-70-71-1146.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-70-70-158.792
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-69-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3169-66-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3365-71-70-68-10--

    Lipsky's recent performances

    • Lipsky has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished second with a score of 10-under.
    • Lipsky has an average of -0.295 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.014 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.499 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.248 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lipsky has averaged 0.437 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lipsky's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee132-0.310-0.295
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.192-0.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.5240.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4850.248
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.8900.437

    Lipsky's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lipsky has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.310 (132nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.6 yards ranks 155th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lipsky sports a 0.192 mark that ranks 58th on TOUR. He ranks 115th with a 64.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Lipsky excels around the green with a 0.524 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Lipsky has delivered a 0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks fifth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.60.
    • Lipsky has earned 365 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 36th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lipsky as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW