Lee Hodges betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Lee Hodges finished tied for sixth at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon his recent missed cuts in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Hodges' recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2023
|T6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|2022
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 10-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Hodges' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T65
|68-70-72-70
|E
|3.8
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|72-70-69-69
|-4
|42.063
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|67-71-77-77
|+4
|9.0
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|69-72-67-72
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|70-71-67
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|70-67-67-65
|-11
|86.0
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|66-65-66-66
|-19
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T61
|70-70-73-77
|+6
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|69-68-69-67
|-15
|--
Hodges' recent performances
- Hodges has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
- Hodges has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges has averaged -0.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.239
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.144
|0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|137
|-0.308
|-0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.102
|-0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|71
|0.178
|-0.259
Hodges' advanced stats and rankings
- Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.144 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
- Hodges has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.