PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
41M AGO

Lee Hodges betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Lee Hodges of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 14, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

    Lee Hodges finished tied for sixth at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set on improving upon his recent missed cuts in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Hodges at the Valero Texas Open.

    Hodges' recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-74+1
    2024MC73-74+3
    2023T674-66-69-69-10
    2022MC74-75+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Hodges' most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Hodges' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 10-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Hodges' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6568-70-72-70E3.8
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1872-70-69-69-442.063
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5967-71-77-77+49.0
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4069-72-67-72-411.375
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-78+3--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC70-71-67-8--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT670-67-67-65-1186.0
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT466-65-66-66-19--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6170-70-73-77+6--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4069-68-69-67-15--

    Hodges' recent performances

    • Hodges has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 19-under.
    • Hodges has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.160 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.329 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges has averaged -0.259 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2390.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.1440.160
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green137-0.308-0.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.102-0.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Total710.178-0.259

    Hodges' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hodges posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.239 (53rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.3 yards ranked 108th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hodges sported a 0.144 mark that ranked 66th on TOUR. He ranked 71st with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hodges delivered a 0.102 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 111th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.08, and he ranked 126th by breaking par 20.44% of the time.
    • Hodges has earned 152 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 82nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW