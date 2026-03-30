PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
59M AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of the United States watches his shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Taylor Moore of the United States watches his shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore missed the cut at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in his last appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Valero Texas Open.

    Moore's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC73-76+5

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-72-1--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5068-75-72-74+112.792
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4471-74-72-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT267-67-67-68-15208.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-71-73-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5670-68-66-70-145.200
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-65-68-70-18--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Moore has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has averaged 0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.4910.435
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green149-0.693-0.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green630.104-0.067
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2060.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.1090.155

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.491 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.693 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Purse breakdown: See payouts for Valero Texas Open

    Latest
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW