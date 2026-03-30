Taylor Moore betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Moore has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.

Moore has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.