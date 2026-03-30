Taylor Moore betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Taylor Moore of the United States watches his shot on the tenth hole during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 13, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore missed the cut at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course in his last appearance at this tournament in 2022. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of making the weekend in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Moore's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|68-75-72-74
|+1
|12.792
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|71-74-72-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|70-68-66-70
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Moore has an average of 0.435 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.547 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has averaged 0.155 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.491
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|149
|-0.693
|-0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|63
|0.104
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.206
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.109
|0.155
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.491 (23rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.8 yards ranked 20th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.693 mark that ranked 149th on TOUR. He ranked 154th with a 60.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.83, and he ranked 127th by breaking par 20.37% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.