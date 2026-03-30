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45M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole finished tied for 26th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Valero Texas Open.

    Eric Cole's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2672-70-74-71-1
    2024MC74-74+4
    2023T3971-67-75-72-3

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Eric Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5168-70-69-70-37.000
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-71-69-226.100
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC74-69-1--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3771-69-69-70-518.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-79+9--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2769-66-72-72-931.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-66-66-75-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-73E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2168-62-67-69-16--

    Eric Cole's recent performances

    • Cole's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at The RSM Classic, where he finished 16-under par.
    • Cole has an average of -0.646 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Eric Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.900-0.646
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.105-0.324
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green120.4780.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2920.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Total98-0.2350.325

    Eric Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.900 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a -0.105 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.478 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
    • Cole has earned 107 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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