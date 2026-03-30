Eric Cole betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Eric Cole of the United States prepares to play a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the third round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 28, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Eric Cole finished tied for 26th at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Eric Cole's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T26
|72-70-74-71
|-1
|2024
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|2023
|T39
|71-67-75-72
|-3
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 26th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Eric Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T51
|68-70-69-70
|-3
|7.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|73-73-71-69
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|71-69-69-70
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-79
|+9
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T27
|69-66-72-72
|-9
|31.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-66-66-75
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|68-62-67-69
|-16
|--
Eric Cole's recent performances
- Cole's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at The RSM Classic, where he finished 16-under par.
- Cole has an average of -0.646 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has averaged 0.325 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Eric Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.900
|-0.646
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.105
|-0.324
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|12
|0.478
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.292
|0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.235
|0.325
Eric Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.900 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sports a -0.105 mark that ranks 101st on TOUR. He ranks 153rd with a 60.91% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.478 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 12th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Cole has delivered a 0.292 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
- Cole has earned 107 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 104th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.