Eric Cole betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Cole's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 21st at The RSM Classic, where he finished 16-under par.

Cole has an average of -0.646 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.324 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of 0.714 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.580 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.