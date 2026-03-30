Matt Kuchar betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Matt Kuchar finished tied for second in 2022 and tied for third in 2023 at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of contending once again at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Kuchar's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|2024
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2023
|T3
|68-70-69-68
|-13
|2022
|T2
|67-69-72-69
|-11
|2021
|T12
|70-70-70-71
|-7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T56
|67-71-71-69
|-2
|5.5
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|66-68-71-68
|-15
|8.8
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T67
|67-68-70-69
|-8
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T46
|74-66-71-74
|+1
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T11
|65-68-68-65
|-22
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T18
|68-69-65-73
|-13
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-70-74-66
|-10
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged -0.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.711
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|154
|-0.773
|-0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.131
|-0.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.902
|0.709
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.713
|-0.560
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.711 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.4 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a -0.773 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 60.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar delivers a 0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
- Kuchar has earned 14 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.