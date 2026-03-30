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43M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2025 at Sea Island Resort Plantation Course on November 20, 2025 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Matt Kuchar finished tied for second in 2022 and tied for third in 2023 at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with hopes of contending once again at the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Valero Texas Open.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1870-72-73-71-2
    2024MC73-74+3
    2023T368-70-69-68-13
    2022T267-69-72-69-11
    2021T1270-70-70-71-7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 18th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Kuchar's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 11-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT5667-71-71-69-25.5
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-77+8--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-73E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4466-68-71-68-158.8
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT6767-68-70-69-8--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4674-66-71-74+1--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1165-68-68-65-22--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1868-69-65-73-13--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1368-70-74-66-10--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged -0.560 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.711-0.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green154-0.773-0.605
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.131-0.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.9020.709
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.713-0.560

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.711 (159th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 280.4 yards ranks 166th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kuchar sports a -0.773 mark that ranks 154th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 60.71% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar delivers a 0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.86, and he ranks 118th by breaking par 20.63% of the time.
    • Kuchar has earned 14 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 172nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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