Matt Kuchar betting profile: Valero Texas Open

Kuchar has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 22-under.

Kuchar has an average of -0.560 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.605 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.709 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.