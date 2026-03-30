Davis Thompson betting profile: Valero Texas Open
1 Min Read
Davis Thompson of the United States prepares for his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson finished tied for 45th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Thompson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Thompson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T46
|66-77-73-68
|E
|8.5
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|4
|72-69-65-69
|-13
|80
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|70-71-72-71
|E
|4.9
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-68-73-73
|-1
|4.1
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T43
|67-73-72-70
|-6
|11
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-68-69
|-10
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|62-71-66-68
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
- Thompson has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.161
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.246
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.008
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.747
|-0.381
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.332
|-0.361
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.246 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.93% of the time.
- Thompson has accumulated 109 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.