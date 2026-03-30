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Davis Thompson betting profile: Valero Texas Open

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Betting Profile

Davis Thompson of the United States prepares for his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Davis Thompson of the United States prepares for his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Valspar Championship 2026 at Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 19, 2026 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson finished tied for 45th at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Valero Texas Open.

    Thompson's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4570-73-73-71-1

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Thompson's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Thompson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-68E--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4666-77-73-68E8.5
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open472-69-65-69-1380
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6070-71-72-71E4.9
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-68-73-73-14.1
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4367-73-72-70-611
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-68-69-10--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2562-71-66-68-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-73+4--

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 13-under.
    • Thompson has an average of 0.046 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.030 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thompson has averaged -0.361 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1610.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.246-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0080.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.747-0.381
    Average Strokes Gained: Total108-0.332-0.361

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.161 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.9 yards ranked 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thompson sported a 0.246 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 68.93% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thompson delivered a -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 139th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.44, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.93% of the time.
    • Thompson has accumulated 109 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 103rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

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    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
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