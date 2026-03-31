Valero Texas Open prop bets: Denny McCarthy poised for more San Antonio success
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DraftKings odds: Elite iron players draw attention at Valero
Written by Mike Glasscott
DraftKings Sportsbook is loaded with Same Game Parlays and other markets outside of straight win tickets for the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio. The Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio (par 72; 7,438 yards) hosts for the 17th consecutive season and is annually one of the toughest tests on the PGA TOUR. Let’s dig in!
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Winner without Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre, Si Woo Kim or Ludvig Åberg
Denny McCarthy (+3900) closed with 63 to force a playoff with Akshay Bhatia in the 2024 edition. Falling short in extra holes, McCarthy is still searching for his first PGA TOUR victory. He's fresh off four rounds in the 60s at Memorial Park in Houston that included only five bogeys. He also collected a check for T26 at the Valspar Championship the week prior. Returning to The Oaks Course for a fifth consecutive season, the 33-year-old has made the cut in his last four visits and is on a run of T18-P2-T18. Winning for the first time on TOUR is never easy. This is insurance if he is nipped at the finish line again by one of the favorites.
Top 20 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay (+1400)
- Jordan Spieth, Keith Mitchell and Sudarshan Yellamaraju
Spieth, the 2021 winner, owns six paydays from seven events in 2026, and all six paid T32 or better. At The Oaks Course, he cashed T12 and T10 over the last two events and owns four top 10s from eight weekends. Mitchell enters this week on a run of 12 consecutive events with a tee time on Saturday, including a perfect nine from nine in 2026. A must-play on courses where the driver is asked to shine, he arrives after a final-round 65 in Houston, earning him a share of 14th place. In four previous trips to San Antonio, Mitchell cashed T12, T14, T17 and T26. Yellamaraju, a Canadian, will look to follow in the footsteps of his countryman, Corey Conners, into the winner’s circle. Arriving after posting T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship, followed by T6 last week in Houston, there is nothing “flukey” about his play. He ranks in the top 30 in every Strokes Gained measurement besides SG: Around the Green (No. 123). The rookie is a first-timer at every course, but his play suggests that of a TOUR veteran.
Remember, you may also make your own combinations or play these as single bets!
Recent Champions – To Make the Cut – Same Game Parlay (+146)
- Brian Harman, J.J. Spaun and Jordan Spieth
Harman arrives after earning a check for T11 at THE PLAYERS Championship and will not be bothered by defending for the fifth time in his TOUR career. Spieth, with the Masters around the corner, tends to sharpen his game at TPC San Antonio, and the results (seven consecutive paydays) have followed. Spaun is the outsider of the group in 2026, but he returns to the place where he won for the first time on TOUR in 2022. The reigning U.S. Open champion has missed the weekend in three of his last four on TOUR but will look to make it four consecutive weekends in Hill Country.
Top 40 (including ties) – Same Game Parlay (+884)
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Andrew Novak and Chad Ramey
Belgian Dumont de Chassart had a front-row seat two weeks ago outside of Tampa to watch Matt Fitzpatrick close out his win at Valspar. Last week in Houston, he closed with 65 for T12 for his fourth-consecutive payday on TOUR of T26 or better. Novak’s only top 10 this year is on another demanding course, Torrey Pines South. His affinity for The Oaks Course is measured by his two top-10 paydays (T3 and ninth) over the last three editions, including playing from the final group in 2025. Ramey, who cashed in eight of nine tries in 2026, also hit the top 10 here last year (T5). Over the last three events on TOUR on demanding courses, he’s produced T27 (THE PLAYERS), T64 (Valspar Championship), and T28 (Texas Children’s Houston Open).
To Make the Cut – Rob Bolton’s Power Rankings Top 5 (+166)
I will not be denied in my quest to conquer this play! All I need is 36 decent holes from Bolton's top five! That’s it!
Group F Winner – Johnny Keefer (+345)
The top player from the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025 joined TPC San Antonio at age 14, according to his bio. After a slow start on the PGA TOUR, he sprang to life close to home in Houston last week. Closing with 66-64, which included only one bogey, he picked up his first podium (T3) in his 14th event on TOUR. He led the field in SG: Tee to Green, Scrambling and Putts per GIR. Heading home, he will have to knock off Alex Smalley (+315), Puerto Rico Open winner Ricky Castillo (+315), Stephan Jaeger (+330) and Davis Thompson to pay off the home supporters.
To Make the Cut – The No. 1 all-time money winner Charley Hoffman (+124)
The description above is apt for the 2016 winner as well as the runner-up in 2019 and 2021! Making his 16th start at The Oaks Course, he owns five top 10s and 10 top 25s from 14 weekends. Yet to make a cut in 2026 in seven tries, I am backing the magic of Hill Country, his favorite stop on TOUR, to stop the rot.
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