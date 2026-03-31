Valero Texas Open prop bets: Denny McCarthy poised for more San Antonio success

Spieth, the 2021 winner, owns six paydays from seven events in 2026, and all six paid T32 or better. At The Oaks Course, he cashed T12 and T10 over the last two events and owns four top 10s from eight weekends. Mitchell enters this week on a run of 12 consecutive events with a tee time on Saturday, including a perfect nine from nine in 2026. A must-play on courses where the driver is asked to shine, he arrives after a final-round 65 in Houston, earning him a share of 14th place. In four previous trips to San Antonio, Mitchell cashed T12, T14, T17 and T26. Yellamaraju, a Canadian, will look to follow in the footsteps of his countryman, Corey Conners, into the winner’s circle. Arriving after posting T5 at THE PLAYERS Championship, followed by T6 last week in Houston, there is nothing “flukey” about his play. He ranks in the top 30 in every Strokes Gained measurement besides SG: Around the Green (No. 123). The rookie is a first-timer at every course, but his play suggests that of a TOUR veteran.