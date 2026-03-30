PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
47M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Valero Texas Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Adam Schenk missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to bounce back in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Valero Texas Open.

    Schenk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-70-1
    2024T571-69-72-67-9
    2023MC73-72+1
    2022MC70-74E
    2021MC74-77+7

    At the Valero Texas Open

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 9-under.
    • Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-75+3--
    March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-76+7--
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT6069-73-72-70E4.9
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7772-72-79-70+54.0
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-76+7--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-70-68-69-1258.7
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC75-70-73+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-77+8--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC73-71+2--

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged -2.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.388-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.680-1.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green470.1810.346
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.889-0.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Total156-1.776-2.145

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.680 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 61.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Gary Woodland betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Johnny Keefer betting profile: Valero Texas Open

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 30, 2026

    Monday qualifiers: Follow scores for Valero Texas Open qualifier

    Monday Qualifiers
    Official

    Texas Children's Houston Open

    1

    Gary Woodland
    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    -21

    1

    USA
    G. Woodland
    Tot
    -21
    R4
    -3

    2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    -16

    2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -16
    R4
    +1

    T3

    Johnny Keefer
    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    -15

    T3

    USA
    J. Keefer
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -6

    T3

    Min Woo Lee
    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    T3

    AUS
    M. Lee
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    5

    Sam Stevens
    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    -14

    5

    USA
    S. Stevens
    Tot
    -14
    R4
    -3

    T6

    Jake Knapp
    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8

    -13

    T6

    USA
    J. Knapp
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW