Adam Schenk betting profile: Valero Texas Open
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Adam Schenk of the United States plays a shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 26, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Adam Schenk missed the cut at 1-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC San Antonio - The Oaks Course April 2-5 looking to bounce back in the 2026 Valero Texas Open.
Schenk's recent history at the Valero Texas Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-70
|-1
|2024
|T5
|71-69-72-67
|-9
|2023
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2022
|MC
|70-74
|E
|2021
|MC
|74-77
|+7
At the Valero Texas Open
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Valero Texas Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Schenk's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 9-under.
- Brian Harman won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 9-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T60
|69-73-72-70
|E
|4.9
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|77
|72-72-79-70
|+5
|4.0
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-70-68-69
|-12
|58.7
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|75-70-73
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-77
|+8
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.064 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.983 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged -2.145 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.388
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.680
|-1.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|47
|0.181
|0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.889
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|156
|-1.776
|-2.145
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.388 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.680 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 147th with a 61.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.889 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 144th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.52, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 19.33% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 68 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 119th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Valero Texas Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.