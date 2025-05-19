2025 Charles Schwab Challenge preview: Betting odds and stats
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 18. Scottie Scheffler of the United States hits his second shot on the 16th hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
The PGA TOUR heads to Fort Worth, Texas this week for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. Find the odds and betting previews for every player in the field below.
- Date: May 22-25, 2025
- Location: Fort Worth, Texas
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.5 million
- Previous winner: Davis Riley
Betting profiles for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
- Daniel Berger Click here for player betting preview.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout Click here for player betting preview.
- Akshay Bhatia Click here for player betting preview.
- Zac Blair Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Block Click here for player betting preview.
- Joseph Bramlett Click here for player betting preview.
- Jacob Bridgeman Click here for player betting preview.
- Blades Brown Click here for player betting preview.
- Olin Browne Click here for player betting preview.
- Hayden Buckley Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Campbell Click here for player betting preview.
- Rafael Campos Click here for player betting preview.
- Frankie Capan III Click here for player betting preview.
- Ricky Castillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Bud Cauley Click here for player betting preview.
- Will Chandler Click here for player betting preview.
- Eric Cole Click here for player betting preview.
- Pierceson Coody Click here for player betting preview.
- Quade Cummins Click here for player betting preview.
- Joel Dahmen Click here for player betting preview.
- Cam Davis Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Dickson Click here for player betting preview.
- Nico Echavarria Click here for player betting preview.
- Austin Eckroat Click here for player betting preview.
- Harris English Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Fishburn Click here for player betting preview.
- Steven Fisk Click here for player betting preview.
- Tommy Fleetwood Click here for player betting preview.
- David Ford Click here for player betting preview.
- Rickie Fowler Click here for player betting preview.
- David Frost Click here for player betting preview.
- Brice Garnett Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryan Gerard Click here for player betting preview.
- Doug Ghim Click here for player betting preview.
- Lucas Glover Click here for player betting preview.
- Will Gordon Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Gotterup Click here for player betting preview.
- Max Greyserman Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Lanto Griffin Click here for player betting preview.
- Emiliano Grillo Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Hall Click here for player betting preview.
- Nick Hardy Click here for player betting preview.
- Brian Harman Click here for player betting preview.
- Harry Higgs Click here for player betting preview.
- Joe Highsmith Click here for player betting preview.
- Ryo Hisatsune Click here for player betting preview.
- Lee Hodges Click here for player betting preview.
- Rico Hoey Click here for player betting preview.
- Charley Hoffman Click here for player betting preview.
- Beau Hossler Click here for player betting preview.
- Mark Hubbard Click here for player betting preview.
- Mackenzie Hughes Click here for player betting preview.
- Takumi Kanaya Click here for player betting preview.
- Chan Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Si Woo Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Tom Kim Click here for player betting preview.
- Chris Kirk Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Kisner Click here for player betting preview.
- Kurt Kitayama Click here for player betting preview.
- Patton Kizzire Click here for player betting preview.
- Jake Knapp Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Kohles Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Kuchar Click here for player betting preview.
- Nate Lashley Click here for player betting preview.
- David Lipsky Click here for player betting preview.
- Luke List Click here for player betting preview.
- Justin Lower Click here for player betting preview.
- Robert MacIntyre Click here for player betting preview.
- Peter Malnati Click here for player betting preview.
- Hideki Matsuyama Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt McCarty Click here for player betting preview.
- Max McGreevy Click here for player betting preview.
- Maverick McNealy Click here for player betting preview.
- Mac Meissner Click here for player betting preview.
- Keith Mitchell Click here for player betting preview.
- Taylor Moore Click here for player betting preview.
- William Mouw Click here for player betting preview.
- Trey Mullinax Click here for player betting preview.
- Henrik Norlander Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Novak Click here for player betting preview.
- Thorbjørn Olesen Click here for player betting preview.
- John Pak Click here for player betting preview.
- Jeremy Paul Click here for player betting preview.
- Corey Pavin Click here for player betting preview.
- Victor Perez Click here for player betting preview.
- Chandler Phillips Click here for player betting preview.
- J.T. Poston Click here for player betting preview.
- Aldrich Potgieter Click here for player betting preview.
- Seamus Power Click here for player betting preview.
- Andrew Putnam Click here for player betting preview.
- Aaron Rai Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Riley Click here for player betting preview.
- Patrick Rodgers Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Roy Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Ryder Click here for player betting preview.
- Isaiah Salinda Click here for player betting preview.
- Scottie Scheffler Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Schenk Click here for player betting preview.
- Matti Schmid Click here for player betting preview.
- Robby Shelton Click here for player betting preview.
- Neal Shipley Click here for player betting preview.
- Greyson Sigg Click here for player betting preview.
- Ben Silverman Click here for player betting preview.
- Webb Simpson Click here for player betting preview.
- Alex Smalley Click here for player betting preview.
- Brandt Snedeker Click here for player betting preview.
- J.J. Spaun Click here for player betting preview.
- Jordan Spieth Click here for player betting preview.
- Hayden Springer Click here for player betting preview.
- Sam Stevens Click here for player betting preview.
- Jackson Suber Click here for player betting preview.
- Adam Svensson Click here for player betting preview.
- Jesper Svensson Click here for player betting preview.
- Davis Thompson Click here for player betting preview.
- Michael Thorbjornsen Click here for player betting preview.
- Alejandro Tosti Click here for player betting preview.
- Sami Valimaki Click here for player betting preview.
- Erik van Rooyen Click here for player betting preview.
- Jhonattan Vegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Kris Ventura Click here for player betting preview.
- Karl Vilips Click here for player betting preview.
- Camilo Villegas Click here for player betting preview.
- Danny Walker Click here for player betting preview.
- Matt Wallace Click here for player betting preview.
- Vince Whaley Click here for player betting preview.
- Danny Willett Click here for player betting preview.
- Gary Woodland Click here for player betting preview.
- Dylan Wu Click here for player betting preview.
- Carson Young Click here for player betting preview.
- Kevin Yu Click here for player betting preview.
