30M AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25, 2025. Wu will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Wu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-73+5
    2023MC72-73+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-71-73-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-67-74-71-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4570-69-68-70-115.600
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-76+5--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-76+2--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4768-71-71-69-5--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1469-65-72-67-15--

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.036-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.646-0.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.4900.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.565-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.756-0.022

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a -0.646 mark. He has a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he breaks par 22.53% of the time.
    • Wu has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

