Dylan Wu betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25, 2025. Wu will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Wu's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T45
|70-69-68-70
|-11
|5.600
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|69-65-72-67
|-15
|--
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.019 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.022 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.036
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.646
|-0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.490
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.565
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.756
|-0.022
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.036 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.0 yards ranks 165th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Wu sports a -0.646 mark. He has a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.565 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he breaks par 22.53% of the time.
- Wu has accumulated 116 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 149th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.