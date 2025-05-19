PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
15M AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Karl Vilips is set to compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks Vilips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Vilips at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Vilips' first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC78-75+11--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4965-72-69-70-88.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-70-61-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-65-71-74-39.536
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico Open165-67-66-64-26300.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-67-68-72-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT7274-65-76-69E2.750

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee157-0.398-0.137
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green640.1980.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green164-0.376-0.277
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.590-0.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.166-0.871

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.198 (64th) this season.
    • In terms of Driving Distance, Vilips is averaging 307.4 yards, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
    • Vilips has accumulated 410 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 66th in the standings.
    • On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
    • Vilips ranks 45th in Par Breakers, converting 23.21% of his holes into scores under par.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW