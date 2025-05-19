Karl Vilips betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Karl Vilips is set to compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. This marks Vilips' first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Vilips' first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-75
|+11
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T49
|65-72-69-70
|-8
|8.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|64-70-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-65-71-74
|-3
|9.536
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|65-67-66-64
|-26
|300.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-67-68-72
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T72
|74-65-76-69
|E
|2.750
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished first with a score of 26-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|157
|-0.398
|-0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|64
|0.198
|0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|164
|-0.376
|-0.277
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.590
|-0.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.166
|-0.871
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.198 (64th) this season.
- In terms of Driving Distance, Vilips is averaging 307.4 yards, ranking 32nd on TOUR.
- Vilips has accumulated 410 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 66th in the standings.
- On the greens, Vilips has delivered a -0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.11.
- Vilips ranks 45th in Par Breakers, converting 23.21% of his holes into scores under par.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
