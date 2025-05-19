Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Isaiah Salinda will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Salinda's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Salinda's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|68-68-74-68
|-6
|5.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T8
|58-69-66-71
|-24
|52.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|69-66-66-67
|-12
|63.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|68
|69-71-78-78
|+8
|6.750
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T45
|77-71-72-73
|+5
|15.750
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T39
|68-69-69-69
|-9
|16.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|3
|65-67-68-65
|-19
|190.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T42
|68-75-75-73
|+3
|11.750
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-74
|-7
|--
Salinda's recent performances
- Salinda has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
- Salinda has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Salinda has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.497
|0.207
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|134
|-0.210
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|80
|0.069
|0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|144
|-0.231
|-0.082
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.124
|-0.128
Salinda's advanced stats and rankings
- Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.210 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
- Salinda has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
