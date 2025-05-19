PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Isaiah Salinda betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Isaiah Salinda will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Salinda at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Salinda's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Salinda's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5668-68-74-68-65.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT858-69-66-71-2452.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1169-66-66-67-1263.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship6869-71-78-78+86.750
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4577-71-72-73+515.750
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3968-69-69-69-916.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorld365-67-68-65-19190.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT4268-75-75-73+311.750
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC67-68-74-7--

    Salinda's recent performances

    • Salinda has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished third with a score of 19-under.
    • Salinda has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.082 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Salinda has averaged -0.128 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Salinda's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120.4970.207
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green134-0.210-0.282
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green800.0690.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.231-0.082
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.124-0.128

    Salinda's advanced stats and rankings

    • Salinda has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.497 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards ranks 19th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Salinda sports a -0.210 mark that ranks 134th on TOUR. He ranks 59th with a 66.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Salinda has delivered a -0.231 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 133rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.09, and he ranks 20th by breaking par 24.44% of the time.
    • Salinda has accumulated 361 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 73rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Salinda as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

