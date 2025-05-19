PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Harry Hall of England hits an tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Harry Hall returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25, 2025. Hall will look to improve on his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Hall at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hall's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-73+8
    2023T362-66-72-73-7

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hall's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
    • Hall's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 7-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Hall's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1969-72-71-70-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2069-69-68-68-1025.511
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3369-68-68-67-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-67-75-76-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT2670-69-74-74-131.750
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1868-67-70-65-1041.167
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5469-70-74-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-70+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-68-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3464-72-67-72-917.000

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
    • Hall has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hall has averaged 1.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.161-0.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0980.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green130.3920.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.7840.857
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.9161.194

    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.098 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
    • Hall has accumulated 463 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 60th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

