Harry Hall betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.098 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.21% of the time.