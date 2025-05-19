Harry Hall betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Harry Hall of England hits an tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Harry Hall returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25, 2025. Hall will look to improve on his previous performances at this event.
Hall's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-73
|+8
|2023
|T3
|62-66-72-73
|-7
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Hall's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for third at 7-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|69-72-71-70
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T20
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|25.511
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|69-68-68-67
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-67-75-76
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T26
|70-69-74-74
|-1
|31.750
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T18
|68-67-70-65
|-10
|41.167
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|69-70-74-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|64-72-67-72
|-9
|17.000
Hall's recent performances
- Hall has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 10-under.
- Hall has an average of -0.093 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.857 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hall has averaged 1.194 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.161
|-0.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.098
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|13
|0.392
|0.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.784
|0.857
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.916
|1.194
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.161 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall sports a -0.098 mark that ranks 115th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a 0.784 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him fourth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks first with a Putts Per Round average of 27.44, and he ranks eighth by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
- Hall has accumulated 463 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 60th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
