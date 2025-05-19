Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Hideki Matsuyama will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Matsuyama's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Matsuyama's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T17
|65-72-63-73
|-7
|58.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|73-68-79-66
|-2
|50.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational
|T22
|73-72-74-69
|E
|40.056
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T13
|74-72-68-70
|-4
|95.000
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|70-70-65-70
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T48
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|13.050
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T32
|68-75-70-76
|+1
|20.688
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 4-under.
- Matsuyama has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Matsuyama has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.049
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.444
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|5
|0.540
|0.175
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.164
|-0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.099
|0.086
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
- Matsuyama ranks 12th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.099.
- His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.540 ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
- Matsuyama's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.444 places him 31st on TOUR.
- He ranks 83rd on TOUR with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.27%.
- Matsuyama has accumulated 1,057 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.