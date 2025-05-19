PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Hideki Matsuyama will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Matsuyama's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Matsuyama's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1765-72-63-73-758.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2173-68-79-66-250.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-72+1--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer InvitationalT2273-72-74-69E40.056
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT1374-72-68-70-495.000
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2570-70-65-70-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4870-69-71-71-713.050
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT3268-75-70-76+120.688

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Matsuyama has finished in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 4-under.
    • Matsuyama has an average of -0.079 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Matsuyama has averaged 0.086 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.049-0.079
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4440.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green50.5400.175
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.164-0.135
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0990.086

    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    • Matsuyama ranks 12th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.099.
    • His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.540 ranks fifth on TOUR this season.
    • Matsuyama's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.444 places him 31st on TOUR.
    • He ranks 83rd on TOUR with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 66.27%.
    • Matsuyama has accumulated 1,057 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 16th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

