1H AGO

Luke List betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the second tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 27: Luke List of the United States plays his shot from the second tee on day four of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 27, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Luke List returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. The tournament offers a purse of $9.5 million for players to compete for on the par-70, 7,289-yard course.

    Latest odds for List at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    List's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-74+4
    2023T5770-70-71-74+5
    2021MC74-68+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In List's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • List's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 57th at 5-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    List's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6771-68-75-75+52.178
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT464-69-61-69-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-70E--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-70-75+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-72+5--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-70-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC73-69E--

    List's recent performances

    • List has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • List has an average of 0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.327 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • List has averaged -0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    List's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee100.5170.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green175-0.809-0.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.236-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.336-0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.864-0.654

    List's advanced stats and rankings

    • List has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.517 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.1 yards ranks 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, List has a -0.809 mark that ranks 175th on TOUR. He ranks 134th with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, List has delivered a -0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 150th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.38, and he ranks 163rd by breaking par 19.37% of the time.
    • List has accumulated 103 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 156th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for List as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

