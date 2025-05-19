Beau Hossler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.517 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.389 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.14% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.