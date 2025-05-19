Beau Hossler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Beau Hossler of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The Texas native will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.
Hossler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|T70
|72-69-75-74
|+10
|2022
|T21
|66-65-73-74
|-2
|2020
|MC
|74-76
|+10
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 2-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T19
|71-70-73-68
|-2
|52.000
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T65
|69-68-69-76
|-2
|3.900
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T60
|71-70-73-81
|+7
|4.900
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|72-69-76-73
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|70-69-77-73
|+1
|13.875
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|67-67-70-70
|-10
|21.214
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
- Hossler has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|166
|-0.517
|-0.517
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.389
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.531
|0.603
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|55
|0.197
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.178
|-0.407
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.517 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.389 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
- Hossler has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
