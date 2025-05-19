PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Beau Hossler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Beau Hossler of the United States hits his second shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. The Texas native will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Hossler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+3
    2023T7072-69-75-74+10
    2022T2166-65-73-74-2
    2020MC74-76+10

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 21st at 2-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT1971-70-73-68-252.000
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-73+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6569-68-69-76-23.900
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT6071-70-73-81+74.900
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-72+2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7072-69-76-73+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT5070-69-77-73+113.875
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3267-67-70-70-1021.214
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC71-70-1--

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 2-under.
    • Hossler has an average of -0.517 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged -0.407 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee166-0.517-0.517
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.389-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.5310.603
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting550.1970.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.178-0.407

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.517 (166th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sports a -0.389 mark that ranks 150th on TOUR. He ranks 176th with a 60.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler has delivered a 0.197 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 55th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks third with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 21.38% of the time.
    • Hossler has accumulated 230 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 105th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

