1H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Max Greyserman will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This tournament marks his second appearance at the event, following his missed cut last year.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Greyserman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-73+6

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Greyserman's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-72-67-74E28.250
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT5467-73-73-67E9.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2866-68-62-74-185.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT2767-70-69-70-834.300
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT3271-75-69-74+130.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-68+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-78+8--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2270-71-75-72E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1167-70-68-66-1358.714
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT2477-68-73-68-238.071

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Greyserman has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Greyserman has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.268-0.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.165-0.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green600.1270.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4130.610
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.1070.168

    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.165 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
    • Greyserman has accumulated 386 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 71st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

