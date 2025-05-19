Max Greyserman betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Max Greyserman of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 18, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This tournament marks his second appearance at the event, following his missed cut last year.
Greyserman's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+6
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-72-67-74
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T54
|67-73-73-67
|E
|9.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-68-62-74
|-18
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T27
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|34.300
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T32
|71-75-69-74
|+1
|30.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-68
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|70-71-75-72
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|67-70-68-66
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|77-68-73-68
|-2
|38.071
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.290 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.610 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged 0.168 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.268
|-0.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.165
|-0.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.127
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.413
|0.610
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.107
|0.168
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.268 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.8 yards ranks 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a -0.165 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 64.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.413 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
- Greyserman has accumulated 386 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 71st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
