Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he's shown consistent play over the past few years.
Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|2023
|T21
|70-68-70-71
|-1
|2022
|T15
|68-68-69-72
|-3
|2020
|MC
|69-70
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T50
|70-68-77-73
|+4
|13.050
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|67-71-71-68
|-3
|17.625
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-69
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-70-74-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T19
|69-75-70-73
|-1
|55.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T42
|66-71-72-67
|-8
|11.750
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|76-71-69-74
|+2
|19.500
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 1-under.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.464
|-0.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.289
|0.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.302
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.469
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|0.018
|-0.040
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.464 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.8 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.289 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
- Bezuidenhout has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
