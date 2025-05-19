Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 1-under.

Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.