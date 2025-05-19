PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Christiaan Bezuidenhout returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. He'll look to improve on his recent performances at this event, where he's shown consistent play over the past few years.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Bezuidenhout's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1768-72-70-68-2
    2023T2170-68-70-71-1
    2022T1568-68-69-72-3
    2020MC69-70-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Bezuidenhout's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Bezuidenhout's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Bezuidenhout's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5070-68-77-73+413.050
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4267-71-71-68-317.625
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4270-70-74-65-516.500
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1969-75-70-73-155.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4266-71-72-67-811.750
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3976-71-69-74+219.500

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 1-under.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of -0.338 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.191 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.040 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.464-0.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.2890.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green240.3020.064
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140.4690.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Total970.018-0.040

    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bezuidenhout has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.464 (162nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.8 yards ranks 168th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bezuidenhout sports a -0.289 mark that ranks 142nd on TOUR. He ranks 116th with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bezuidenhout has delivered a 0.469 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 78th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranks 134th by breaking par 20.62% of the time.
    • Bezuidenhout has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW