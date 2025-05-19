PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
43M AGO

Matt Kuchar betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot from the second tee prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on April 29, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)

    Matt Kuchar returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Kuchar's most recent appearance at this event resulted in a tie for 17th place in 2024.

    Latest odds for Kuchar at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kuchar's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1768-69-73-68-2
    2021T5074-67-69-70E
    2020MC71-68-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kuchar's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5669-68-70-71-65.500
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT3267-70-71-69-726.000
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1870-72-73-71-242.063
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC79-70+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4271-71-73-73E17.625
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5667-69-68-74-65.400
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressT4371-66-67-72-1210.438
    Jan. 12, 2025Sony Open in HawaiiT2167-68-67-68-1035.833
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-75+4--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3070-67-68-71-12--

    Kuchar's recent performances

    • Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
    • Kuchar has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kuchar has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.215-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green131-0.194-0.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green350.2520.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.3980.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2410.152

    Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 ranks 143rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 284.8 yards ranks 174th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuchar has posted a -0.194 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 25th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
    • Kuchar ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and 115th in Par Breakers at 21.11%.
    • He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

