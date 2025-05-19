Matt Kuchar betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Matt Kuchar of the United States plays a shot from the second tee prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on April 29, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images for The CJ Cup)
Matt Kuchar returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Kuchar's most recent appearance at this event resulted in a tie for 17th place in 2024.
Kuchar's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T17
|68-69-73-68
|-2
|2021
|T50
|74-67-69-70
|E
|2020
|MC
|71-68
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kuchar's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kuchar's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T56
|69-68-70-71
|-6
|5.500
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T32
|67-70-71-69
|-7
|26.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|70-72-73-71
|-2
|42.063
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|79-70
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|71-71-73-73
|E
|17.625
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|67-69-68-74
|-6
|5.400
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|T43
|71-66-67-72
|-12
|10.438
|Jan. 12, 2025
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T21
|67-68-67-68
|-10
|35.833
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T30
|70-67-68-71
|-12
|--
Kuchar's recent performances
- Kuchar has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 2-under.
- Kuchar has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.355 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kuchar has averaged 0.152 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kuchar's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.215
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|131
|-0.194
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|35
|0.252
|0.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.398
|0.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.241
|0.152
Kuchar's advanced stats and rankings
- Kuchar's Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.215 ranks 143rd on TOUR, while his average Driving Distance of 284.8 yards ranks 174th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Kuchar has posted a -0.194 mark that ranks 131st on TOUR. He ranks 167th with a 61.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kuchar has delivered a 0.398 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 25th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks second with a Putts Per Round average of 27.50.
- Kuchar ranks eighth in Bogey Avoidance at 12.96% and 115th in Par Breakers at 21.11%.
- He has accumulated 143 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 137th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kuchar as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
