2H AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States watches a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Michael Kim will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023 when he tied for sixth place at 5-under par.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-70+4
    2023T667-71-70-67-5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5571-72-75-71+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipW/D72-72+4--
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT5471-71-70-69-39.536
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT2771-71-74-71-142.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3270-65-68-69-821.214
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT2873-71-70-68-225.813
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-69E--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard475-69-67-69-8325.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT665-66-67-71-1591.667
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT1368-68-67-68-1356.250

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished fourth with a score of 8-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.134-0.021
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green500.2890.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4380.269
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.104-0.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.7570.233

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.289 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56.
    • Kim has accumulated 932 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th on TOUR.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.25% ranks 15th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

