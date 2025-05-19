Michael Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Michael Kim of the United States watches a tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Michael Kim will compete in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25 at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023 when he tied for sixth place at 5-under par.
Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|2023
|T6
|67-71-70-67
|-5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|71-72-75-71
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|W/D
|72-72
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T54
|71-71-70-69
|-3
|9.536
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T27
|71-71-74-71
|-1
|42.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T32
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|21.214
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T28
|73-71-70-68
|-2
|25.813
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|75-69-67-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|65-66-67-71
|-15
|91.667
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T13
|68-68-67-68
|-13
|56.250
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top five once, in the top 10 twice, and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished fourth with a score of 8-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.245 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 0.233 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.134
|-0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.289
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|10
|0.438
|0.269
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.104
|-0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.757
|0.233
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.134 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.4 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim is sporting a 0.289 mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 65.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.104 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 70th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.56.
- Kim has accumulated 932 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 24th on TOUR.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.25% ranks 15th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
