Jeremy Paul betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Jeremy Paul of Germany plays a shot on the seventh hole during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Jeremy Paul will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks Paul's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Paul's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Jeremy Paul's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-70
|-7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-72
|-13
|95.000
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T22
|69-69-70-73
|-3
|36.500
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|65-68-70-70
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|64-70-71-68
|-11
|31.000
Jeremy Paul's recent performances
- Paul has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Paul has an average of 0.064 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.742 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Paul has averaged -1.462 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jeremy Paul's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.314
|0.064
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|158
|-0.503
|-0.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|113
|-0.050
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.145
|-0.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|142
|-0.385
|-1.462
Jeremy Paul's advanced stats and rankings
- Paul has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.314 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.4 yards ranks 32nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Paul sports a -0.503 mark that ranks 158th on TOUR. He ranks 63rd with a 66.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Paul has delivered a -0.145 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 127th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.42, and he ranks 71st by breaking par 22.53% of the time.
- Paul has accumulated 203 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 117th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Paul as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
