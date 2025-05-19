Olin Browne betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Olin Browne returns to Colonial Country Club for the Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25, 2025. Browne's last appearance at this event was in 2020, where he missed the cut.
Browne's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|MC
|74-78
|+12
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Browne's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2020, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Browne's recent performances
- Browne has an average of -1.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Browne has averaged -1.910 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Browne's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-1.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.910
Browne's advanced stats and rankings
- Browne has averaged -1.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Browne has averaged -0.129 in his last five starts.
- Around the green, Browne has posted an average of -0.209 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- On the greens, Browne has averaged -0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting in his last five appearances.
- Overall, Browne has averaged -1.910 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Browne as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
