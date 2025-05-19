Nate Lashley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Nate Lashley will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Lashley looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.
Lashley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2023
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|2022
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|2021
|T32
|70-68-70-69
|-3
|2020
|MC
|72-69
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 3-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Lashley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T39
|68-69-66-70
|-11
|14.500
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T18
|62-71-64-70
|-21
|15.542
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T53
|67-70-73-77
|-1
|3.764
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T12
|74-67-74-70
|-3
|56.833
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T27
|70-66-66-69
|-9
|29.500
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T64
|69-74-74-71
|+4
|3.800
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
Lashley's recent performances
- Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
- Lashley has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lashley has averaged 0.689 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|141
|-0.214
|-0.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.248
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.033
|0.108
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|131
|-0.156
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.155
|0.689
Lashley's advanced stats and rankings
- Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.214 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley sports a 0.248 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
- Lashley has accumulated 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
