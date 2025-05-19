PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Nate Lashley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Lashley of the United States plays a shot from a bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2025 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 04, 2025 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Nate Lashley will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. Lashley looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to make the cut in recent years.

    Latest odds for Lashley at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Lashley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-71+3
    2023MC68-74+2
    2022MC72-72+4
    2021T3270-68-70-69-3
    2020MC72-69+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Lashley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Lashley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 32nd at 3-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Lashley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3968-69-66-70-1114.500
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1862-71-64-70-2115.542
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT5367-70-73-77-13.764
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1274-67-74-70-356.833
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT2770-66-66-69-929.500
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT6469-74-74-71+43.800
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-77+4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldMC76-73+7--
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC74-68E--

    Lashley's recent performances

    • Lashley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 3-under.
    • Lashley has an average of -0.048 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lashley has averaged 0.689 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lashley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee141-0.214-0.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2480.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.0330.108
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting131-0.1560.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1550.689

    Lashley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lashley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.214 (141st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.3 yards ranks 123rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lashley sports a 0.248 mark that ranks 59th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lashley has delivered a -0.156 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 131st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 153rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.31, and he ranks 174th by breaking par 18.52% of the time.
    • Lashley has accumulated 139 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 140th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lashley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

