Rickie Fowler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.101 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.