PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States hits an approach shot on the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States hits an approach shot on the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Rickie Fowler returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled for May 22-25. Last year, Fowler finished tied for 37th with a score of 1-over par.

    Latest odds for Fowler at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Fowler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3770-69-66-76+1
    2023T668-71-69-67-5
    2022T5769-70-71-75+5
    2020MC73-69+2

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Fowler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT1563-71-69-69-885.000
    April 20, 2025RBC Heritage6872-67-72-73E6.250
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT3075-65-73-75E26.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5269-68-69-69-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS Championship7168-71-82-79+126.000
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1864-68-68-72-1243.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT3977-69-70-74+219.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenW/D74+3--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5368-69-72-73-610.500

    Fowler's recent performances

    • Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
    • Fowler has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fowler has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1400.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.101-0.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green143-0.236-0.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting117-0.103-0.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Total134-0.3000.020

    Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.101 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
    • Fowler has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW