Rickie Fowler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Rickie Fowler of the United States hits an approach shot on the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Rickie Fowler returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, scheduled for May 22-25. Last year, Fowler finished tied for 37th with a score of 1-over par.
Fowler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|70-69-66-76
|+1
|2023
|T6
|68-71-69-67
|-5
|2022
|T57
|69-70-71-75
|+5
|2020
|MC
|73-69
|+2
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of 1-over.
- Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 5-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Fowler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T15
|63-71-69-69
|-8
|85.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|68
|72-67-72-73
|E
|6.250
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|75-65-73-75
|E
|26.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|69-68-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|71
|68-71-82-79
|+12
|6.000
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|64-68-68-72
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T39
|77-69-70-74
|+2
|19.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T53
|68-69-72-73
|-6
|10.500
Fowler's recent performances
- Fowler has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 8-under.
- Fowler has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fowler has averaged 0.020 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.140
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.101
|-0.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.236
|-0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.103
|-0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|134
|-0.300
|0.020
Fowler's advanced stats and rankings
- Fowler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.140 (78th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sports a -0.101 mark that ranks 116th on TOUR. He ranks 127th with a 64.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fowler has delivered a -0.103 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 117th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 57th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranks 116th by breaking par 21.08% of the time.
- Fowler has accumulated 240 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 99th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
