Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Patrick Rodgers returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, which runs from May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Rodgers' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T45
|72-67-68-75
|+2
|2023
|T57
|72-67-70-76
|+5
|2022
|T35
|71-70-74-66
|+1
|2021
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2020
|T14
|67-68-70-65
|-10
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Rodgers' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|70-69-69-69
|-3
|17.625
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-67-66-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|75-69-70-65
|-5
|16.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T56
|72-70-77-74
|+5
|5.500
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|70-67-67-71
|-5
|6.125
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-74-70-70
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T18
|67-69-66-70
|-12
|43.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T25
|67-68-66-72
|-11
|31.000
Rodgers' recent performances
- Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- Rodgers has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rodgers has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.035
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.216
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.260
|0.390
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.020
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|96
|0.029
|-0.126
Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings
- Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.216 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
- Rodgers has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
