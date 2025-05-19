PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
50M AGO

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Patrick Rodgers returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, which runs from May 22-25. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Rodgers at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Rodgers' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4572-67-68-75+2
    2023T5772-67-70-76+5
    2022T3571-70-74-66+1
    2021MC72-71+3
    2020T1467-68-70-65-10

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Rodgers' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rodgers' best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 14th at 10-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Rodgers' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC80-71+9--
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4270-69-69-69-317.625
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1569-67-66-67-1546.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT4275-69-70-65-516.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5672-70-77-74+55.500
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5270-67-67-71-56.125
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-72+4--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-74-70-70E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1867-69-66-70-1243.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT2567-68-66-72-1131.000

    Rodgers' recent performances

    • Rodgers has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • Rodgers has an average of -0.242 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rodgers has averaged -0.126 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rodgers' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.035-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.216-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.2600.390
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.020-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Total960.029-0.126

    Rodgers' advanced stats and rankings

    • Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.216 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.
    • Rodgers has accumulated 590 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking him 48th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rodgers as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
