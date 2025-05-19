Patrick Rodgers betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Rodgers has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.035 (114th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 50th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rodgers sports a -0.216 mark that ranks 137th on TOUR. He ranks 138th with a 63.69% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Rodgers has delivered a 0.020 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.32, and he ranks 110th by breaking par 21.23% of the time.