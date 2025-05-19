Rafael Campos betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Rafael Campos will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Campos' return to the tournament after missing the cut in his previous appearance.
Campos' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-72
|+5
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Campos' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Campos' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-76
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|71-68-71-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T67
|65-70-73-75
|-1
|3.400
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|70-71-76-74
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T70
|74-69-72-75
|+6
|2.750
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-77
|+12
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|80-76
|+12
|--
Campos' recent performances
- Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 45th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
- Campos has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|167
|-0.534
|0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.539
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|141
|-0.217
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.025
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|173
|-1.315
|-0.315
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
- Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.534 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.539 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 60.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
- Campos has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 174th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
