PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rafael Campos betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Rafael Campos will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Campos' return to the tournament after missing the cut in his previous appearance.

    Latest odds for Campos at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Campos' recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-72+5

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Campos' most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Campos' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5568-73-72-76+510.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4571-68-71-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT6765-70-73-75-13.400
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-73+4--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4770-71-76-74+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-70E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT7074-69-72-75+62.750
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-77+12--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC80-76+12--

    Campos' recent performances

    • Campos' best finish in his last ten appearances was tied for 45th at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished with a score of 4-under.
    • Campos has an average of 0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has averaged -0.315 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee167-0.5340.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green163-0.539-0.140
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green141-0.2170.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.025-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Total173-1.315-0.315

    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    • Campos has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.534 (167th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.4 yards ranks 86th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Campos sports a -0.539 mark that ranks 163rd on TOUR. He ranks 177th with a 60.09% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Campos has delivered a -0.025 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 101st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 74th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.59, and he ranks 156th by breaking par 19.84% of the time.
    • Campos has accumulated 58 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 174th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW