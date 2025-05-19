PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. Kim looks to improve upon his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-70+3

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-74+3--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT767-66-69-74-1252.500
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT569-71-73-71-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT3969-68-69-67-713.563
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-75+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT1666-69-72-66-1526.665
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3269-66-68-71-1021.214

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.470-0.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3780.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.1190.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting108-0.056-0.214
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.029-0.205

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.470 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.378 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 91st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

