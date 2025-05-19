Chan Kim betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Chan Kim of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee on day one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans on April 24, 2025 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Chan Kim will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, from May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. Kim looks to improve upon his previous performance at this event, where he missed the cut.
Kim's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-70
|+3
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kim's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-66-69-74
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|69-71-73-71
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|69-68-69-67
|-7
|13.563
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|66-69-72-66
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-66-68-71
|-10
|21.214
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.349 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.214 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.205 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.470
|-0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.378
|0.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.119
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|108
|-0.056
|-0.214
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.029
|-0.205
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.470 (164th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards ranks 90th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a 0.378 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks 95th with a 65.68% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim has delivered a -0.056 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 108th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 76th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 263 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 91st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
