Richard Hoey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Richard Hoey will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Hoey's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Hoey's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Hoey's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|69-70-69-64
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T52
|63-73-68-73
|-7
|6.750
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|68-68-71-71
|-10
|31.417
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T11
|70-66-68-64
|-12
|63.000
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T33
|73-69-78-66
|-2
|27.600
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|67-69-70-68
|-14
|17.889
Hoey's recent performances
- Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Hoey has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hoey has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.652
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.352
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|89
|0.030
|0.132
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|180
|-1.032
|-0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|102
|0.001
|0.018
Hoey's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoey ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.652, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 74th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey sports a 0.352 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
- Hoey has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
