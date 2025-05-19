PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Richard Hoey betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Richard Hoey of the Philippines plays a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 13, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Richard Hoey will tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25. This marks Hoey's first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hoey at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Hoey's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Hoey's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-78+11--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT769-70-69-64-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT5263-73-68-73-76.750
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1268-68-71-71-1031.417
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC69-74-1--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT1170-66-68-64-1263.000
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3373-69-78-66-227.600
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT2667-69-70-68-1417.889

    Hoey's recent performances

    • Hoey has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Hoey has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoey has averaged 0.018 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoey's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6520.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.352-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green890.0300.132
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting180-1.032-0.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1020.0010.018

    Hoey's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoey ranks sixth on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of 0.652, while his average Driving Distance of 302.7 yards ranks 74th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hoey sports a 0.352 mark that ranks 42nd on TOUR. He ranks third with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoey has delivered a -1.032 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, which places him 180th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he ranks 50th by breaking par 23.15% of the time.
    • Hoey has accumulated 231 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoey as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

