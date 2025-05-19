Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
Thorbjørn Olesen will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Olesen's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T33
|71-71-72-70
|E
|28.250
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T7
|64-72-69-67
|-12
|43.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T29
|67-67-70-67
|-13
|27.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|62-74
|-8
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|70-72-74-68
|-4
|87.143
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T36
|71-73-70-69
|-1
|17.500
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|70-67-68-72
|-7
|7.750
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|66-73
|-1
|--
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged 1.549 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.337
|0.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.527
|0.714
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.156
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.123
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.142
|1.549
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen ranks 10th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.142.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.527 ranks 19th on TOUR, while he hits 69.05% of Greens in Regulation, ranking 28th.
- Olesen's Driving Distance average of 302.0 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
- On the greens, he averages 29.14 Putts Per Round, ranking 141st, and breaks par 22.42% of the time, ranking 75th.
- Olesen has accumulated 212 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 112th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
