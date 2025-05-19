PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Thorbjørn Olesen will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Olesen at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT3371-71-72-70E28.250
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT764-72-69-67-1243.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2967-67-70-67-1327.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC62-74-8--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT570-72-74-68-487.143
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT3671-73-70-69-117.500
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-69-3--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4970-67-68-72-77.750
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-73-1--

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 4-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.502 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged 1.549 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee320.3370.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.5270.714
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1560.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.1230.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total101.1421.549

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen ranks 10th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Total with an average of 1.142.
    • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.527 ranks 19th on TOUR, while he hits 69.05% of Greens in Regulation, ranking 28th.
    • Olesen's Driving Distance average of 302.0 yards ranks 80th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, he averages 29.14 Putts Per Round, ranking 141st, and breaks par 22.42% of the time, ranking 75th.
    • Olesen has accumulated 212 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 112th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

