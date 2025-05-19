PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Scottie Scheffler returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he has a strong history of performance. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Scheffler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T272-65-63-71-9
    2023T367-67-72-67-7
    2022266-65-68-72-9
    2021MC70-73+3
    2020T5568-69-69-73-1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 9-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA Championship169-68-65-71-11750.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson161-63-66-63-31500.000
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT864-70-68-70-12175.000
    April 13, 2025Masters Tournament468-71-72-69-8325.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT267-62-69-63-19245.000
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2069-70-72-73-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1171-72-71-70-4115.000
    Feb. 16, 2025The Genesis InvitationalT370-67-76-66-9337.500
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2569-66-68-72-931.000
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT967-70-69-67-15151.667

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five 5 times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 2.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7500.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green11.2351.404
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1460.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting150.4630.804
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.5962.958

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.750 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 1.235 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks third with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranks third by breaking par 26.81% of the time.
    • Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,678 points.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.14% ranks first on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    PGA Championship

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    E

    T2

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -6

    T2

    USA
    B. DeChambeau
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    -1

    T2

    USA
    D. Riley
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    T5

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -3

    T5

    VEN
    J. Vegas
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    J.T. Poston
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    +2

    T8

    CHI
    J. Niemann
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -3

    T8

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -2

    T8

    USA
    D. McCarthy
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    R. Gerard
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    -1

    T8

    USA
    J. Highsmith
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    E

    T8

    ENG
    M. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T8

    ESP
    J. Rahm
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW