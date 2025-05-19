Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Scottie Scheffler returns to the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he has a strong history of performance. He'll tee off at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, May 22-25 for the 2025 edition of this prestigious event.
Scheffler's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T2
|72-65-63-71
|-9
|2023
|T3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|2022
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-9
|2021
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|2020
|T55
|68-69-69-73
|-1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 9-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished second at 9-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|1
|69-68-65-71
|-11
|750.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|61-63-66-63
|-31
|500.000
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|64-70-68-70
|-12
|175.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|4
|68-71-72-69
|-8
|325.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T2
|67-62-69-63
|-19
|245.000
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T11
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|115.000
|Feb. 16, 2025
|The Genesis Invitational
|T3
|70-67-76-66
|-9
|337.500
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|69-66-68-72
|-9
|31.000
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T9
|67-70-69-67
|-15
|151.667
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five 5 times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished first with a score of 11-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.712 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.804 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 2.958 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.750
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.235
|1.404
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|55
|0.146
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|15
|0.463
|0.804
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.596
|2.958
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.750 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 77th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sports a 1.235 mark that ranks first on TOUR. He ranks third with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler has delivered a 0.463 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 15th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranks third by breaking par 26.81% of the time.
- Scheffler leads the TOUR in FedExCup Regular Season points with 2,678 points.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.14% ranks first on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
