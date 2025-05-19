David Frost betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
David Frost hits a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of The Ally Challenge at Warwick Hills Golf And Country Club on August 23, 2024 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
David Frost returns to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, for the Charles Schwab Challenge from May 22-25, 2025. This marks his second appearance at the event in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Frost last appeared at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2020, which was five years ago.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
- Frost last played in this event in 2020, where he missed the cut with a score of +15.
David Frost's recent performances
- Frost has averaged -0.589 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.632 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Frost has averaged -0.224 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.407 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Frost has averaged -1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
David Frost's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.589
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-0.632
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.038
David Frost's advanced stats and rankings
- Frost has no victories in his last ten tournament appearances.
- He has not recorded any top-5, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- Frost currently has no year-to-date stats available for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Frost as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
