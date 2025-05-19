Chris Kirk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.130 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.45% of the time.