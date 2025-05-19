Chris Kirk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Chris Kirk returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Kirk looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kirk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|2023
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|2022
|T15
|66-67-70-74
|-3
|2021
|T69
|71-69-69-77
|+6
|2020
|T60
|68-70-68-75
|+1
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Kirk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T55
|73-70-78-68
|+5
|10.500
|May 11, 2025
|Truist Championship
|T42
|68-73-71-65
|-3
|17.625
|April 20, 2025
|RBC Heritage
|T18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|50.000
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T42
|70-71-70-77
|E
|17.625
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T22
|74-73-72-69
|E
|40.056
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T56
|66-71-69-72
|-6
|5.400
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 2, 2025
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T62
|69-69-72-74
|-4
|7.625
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
- Kirk has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has averaged -0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.139
|0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.130
|0.409
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|0.002
|0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|165
|-0.548
|-0.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|129
|-0.278
|-0.025
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.130 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
- Kirk has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
