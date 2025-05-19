PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Chris Kirk betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Chris Kirk returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Kirk looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event in Fort Worth, Texas.

    Latest odds for Kirk at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Kirk's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC71-74+5
    2023MC72-73+5
    2022T1566-67-70-74-3
    2021T6971-69-69-77+6
    2020T6068-70-68-75+1

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Kirk's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Kirk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT5573-70-78-68+510.500
    May 11, 2025Truist ChampionshipT4268-73-71-65-317.625
    April 20, 2025RBC HeritageT1871-67-69-68-950.000
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC75-72+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-71-70-77E17.625
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2274-73-72-69E40.056
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT5666-71-69-72-65.400
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 2, 2025AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6269-69-72-74-47.625

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kirk has an average of 0.060 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.520 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has averaged -0.025 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.1390.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1300.409
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green1010.0020.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting165-0.548-0.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Total129-0.278-0.025

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.139 (79th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.2 yards ranks 133rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kirk is sporting a 0.130 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 57th with a 67.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk is delivering a -0.548 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 165th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.14, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
    • Kirk has accumulated 184 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

