Max McGreevy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
1 Min Read
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Max McGreevy of the United States hits a chip shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Krista Jasso/Getty Images)
Max McGreevy returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. His previous appearance at this event in 2022 resulted in a tie for 52nd place.
McGreevy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T52
|68-66-74-76
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-over.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
McGreevy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|72-68-73-67
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|66-71-66-66
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|63-69-63-73
|-20
|9.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T49
|68-69-75-74
|-2
|5.134
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T54
|72-69-72-73
|+2
|6.100
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|48.300
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T40
|76-72-73-71
|+4
|18.750
McGreevy's recent performances
- McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
- McGreevy has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McGreevy has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.301
|0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|47
|0.314
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|131
|-0.131
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.098
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.385
|0.350
McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings
- McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.314 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
- McGreevy has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.