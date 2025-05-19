Max McGreevy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.

McGreevy has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.