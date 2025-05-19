PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Max McGreevy betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 16: Max McGreevy of the United States hits a chip shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Krista Jasso/Getty Images)

    Max McGreevy returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. His previous appearance at this event in 2022 resulted in a tie for 52nd place.

    Latest odds for McGreevy at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    McGreevy's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T5268-66-74-76+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In McGreevy's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    McGreevy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4572-68-73-67-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1566-71-66-66-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2463-69-63-73-209.250
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4968-69-75-74-25.134
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC74-73+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT5472-69-72-73+26.100
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2068-71-70-75-448.300
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4076-72-73-71+418.750

    McGreevy's recent performances

    • McGreevy has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 15th with a score of 15-under.
    • McGreevy has an average of 0.129 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McGreevy has averaged 0.350 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McGreevy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.3010.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green470.3140.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green131-0.1310.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.098-0.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3850.350

    McGreevy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McGreevy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (38th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McGreevy sports a 0.314 mark that ranks 47th on TOUR. He ranks 80th with a 66.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, McGreevy has delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 99th by breaking par 21.62% of the time.
    • McGreevy has accumulated 293 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 85th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McGreevy as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

