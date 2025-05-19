Andrew Putnam betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Andrew Putnam returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Putnam looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find consistent form.
Putnam's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|2023
|T29
|66-70-70-74
|E
|2022
|T15
|73-65-67-72
|-3
|2021
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|2020
|MC
|73-71
|+4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T61
|65-70-79-70
|E
|2.862
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|65-72-70-74
|-7
|19.289
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T11
|70-67-66-68
|-13
|58.714
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T49
|68-69-69-71
|-7
|7.750
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T25
|66-72-68-69
|-9
|31.000
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged 0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|171
|-0.648
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.414
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|17
|0.338
|0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.282
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.385
|0.148
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.414 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.05% ranks seventh.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam sports a 0.338 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR this season.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02.
- Putnam ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 11.92% and 137th in Par Breakers at 20.60%.
- He has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 113th in that category.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
