20M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Andrew Putnam returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to tee off May 22-25. Putnam looks to improve upon his recent performances at this event, where he has struggled to find consistent form.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Putnam's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC75-71+6
    2023T2966-70-70-74E
    2022T1573-65-67-72-3
    2021MC69-73+2
    2020MC73-71+4

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 15th at 3-under.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT6165-70-79-70E2.862
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1564-69-68-68-1546.000
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2665-72-70-74-719.289
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-73+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC69-76+3--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1170-67-66-68-1358.714
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4968-69-69-71-77.750
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT2566-72-68-69-931.000

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 13-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged 0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee171-0.648-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.4140.182
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green170.3380.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting450.2820.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.3850.148

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.414 ranks 33rd on TOUR this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 70.05% ranks seventh.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam sports a 0.338 mark that ranks 17th on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Putnam has delivered a 0.282 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. Additionally, he ranks 127th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02.
    • Putnam ranks third in Bogey Avoidance at 11.92% and 137th in Par Breakers at 20.60%.
    • He has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 113th in that category.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

