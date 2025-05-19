Vince Whaley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley has sported a -0.324 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.45% of the time.

Whaley has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.