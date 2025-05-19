Vince Whaley betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Vince Whaley of the United States lines up a putt on the 16th green during the second round of the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic 2025 at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley returns to Colonial Country Club for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, set to take place May 22-25. Whaley will look to improve upon his previous performances at this event as he competes against a strong field in Fort Worth, Texas.
Whaley's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|2021
|T20
|69-66-72-69
|-4
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Whaley's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 20th at 4-under.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|72-66-70-71
|-5
|9.645
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T15
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|46.000
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-71-62-73
|-19
|7.250
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T7
|67-70-66-73
|-12
|52.500
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T16
|68-70-67-68
|-15
|26.665
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|69-67-67-71
|-10
|21.214
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Whaley has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged 0.409 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|84
|0.110
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.324
|0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.100
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.166
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.148
|0.409
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.110 (84th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.0 yards ranks 43rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley has sported a -0.324 mark that ranks 145th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 39th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranks 143rd by breaking par 20.45% of the time.
- Whaley has accumulated 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 121st on TOUR.
- He ranks seventh in Bogey Avoidance at 12.88% this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
