51M AGO

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Potgieter at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
    • Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.

    Potgieter's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC68-74E--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-73E--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-74+3--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT4768-73-74-76+39.000
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC68-72E--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    March 16, 2025THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    March 9, 2025Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-73+8--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldP265-61-67-71-20300.000
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenT1566-76-67-78-146.000

    Potgieter's recent performances

    • Potgieter has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
    • Potgieter has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Potgieter has averaged -0.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.5440.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.399-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green172-0.470-0.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting580.188-0.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.138-0.463

    Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings

    • Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.544 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards ranks first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter is sporting a -0.399 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
    • Potgieter has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

