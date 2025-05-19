Aldrich Potgieter betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Aldrich Potgieter will tee off at Colonial Country Club May 22-25 for the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- This is Potgieter's first time competing in the Charles Schwab Challenge in the past five years.
- Davis Riley won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 14-under.
Potgieter's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T47
|68-73-74-76
|+3
|9.000
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|March 16, 2025
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-73
|+8
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|P2
|65-61-67-71
|-20
|300.000
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T15
|66-76-67-78
|-1
|46.000
Potgieter's recent performances
- Potgieter has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, where he finished second with a score of 20-under.
- Potgieter has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.362 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Potgieter has averaged -0.463 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Potgieter's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.544
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.399
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|172
|-0.470
|-0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|58
|0.188
|-0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.138
|-0.463
Potgieter's advanced stats and rankings
- Potgieter has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.544 (eighth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 323.9 yards ranks first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Potgieter is sporting a -0.399 mark that ranks 151st on TOUR. He ranks 144th with a 63.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Potgieter has delivered a 0.188 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 58th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.55, and he ranks 108th by breaking par 21.33% of the time.
- Potgieter has accumulated 355 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 76th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Potgieter as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
